Political prisoners denied basic rights: Geelani

Srinagar:
Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Wednesday expressed serious concern over pathetic condition of prisoners—jailed in and outside Jammu and Kashmir.
In a statement issued here, Geelani said that despite being political prisoners they were denied every right guaranteed in the national or international jail manual. “Revengeful attitude of the rulers in Delhi has grossed every limit of heartlessness and in sensitivity. They willfully prolong their stay in jails through their judicial victimization,” Geelani said in a statement here. “Slow and humiliating judicial process has ruined the life of so many young Kashmiri prisoners. The ghost of NIA is threatening every Kashmiri and this much-hyped investigative institution has dug so low to poke its nose in every trivial issue without any documentary proof.”
Geelani alleged that those arrested on “factious cases were yet to be provided the documentary evidence of their crimes.” He alleged that Sang Parivaar was only prolonging their custody using judicial tools and Shabir Ahamad Shah, Peer Saifullah, Altaf Ahamad Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Raja Meraj-ud-Din Kalwal, Nayeem Ahamad Khan, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahamad Dar, Shahid Yousaf, Syed Shakeel Ahmad, Zahoor Ahamad Watali, Asia Andrabi, Fahmeedah Sofi, Naheedah Nasreen continues to bear the brunt of this victimization for more than a year now. Geelani regretted denial of justice to prisoners of conscience belonging to Kashmir cause.
Citing the example of lawlessness against the prisoners, Hurriyat chairman alleged “slapping of public safety act for the 37 times on Masrat Aalam Bhat has created a history of non compliance of the judicial orders and added that Indian rulers do not respect their own laws and even the release order from their courts are disrespected and disobeyed.” He alleged “judicial victimization is at peak as regards to Kashmiri detenues and our pro-freedom leaders and workers are subjugated to dozens of PSA on fabricated charges.”
He said that the leaders including Dr. Gh Mohammad Bhat, Dr. Shafi Sharyati, Dr. Mohammad Qasim, Gh. Qadir Bhat, Gh. Mohammad Khan Sopori, Gh. Ahmad Gulzar, Hakeem Abdul Rashid, Mohammad Yousuf Falahi, Nisar Hussain Rather, Mohammad Ayoub Mir, Showkat Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Yousuf Mir, Ab. Gani Bhat, Nazir Ahmad, Bilal Ahmad Kota, Mohammad Ayoub Dar, Feroz Ahmad Bhat, Tariq Ahmad Bhat, Bashir Ahmad Qureshi, Umar Aadil Dar, Shakeel Ahmad Bakshi, Ashiq Hussian Bhat, Basharat Ahmad Mir, Manzoor Ahmad Najar, Riyaz Ahmad Dar, Lateef Ahmad Rather, Lateef Ahmad Dar, Showkat Ahmad Ganie, Mushtaq Ahmad Ganie, Sajad Ahmad Bhat, Mushtaq Ul Islam, Asadullah Parray, Farooq Tawheedi, Bilal Ahmad Ganie, Riyaz Ahmad Ahanger, Hakeem Showkat, Mehraj-ud-din Gojri, Sajad Molvi, Ab. Majeed Bhat, Farooq Ahmad Shah, Ab. Rashid Magloo, Sheikh Mohammad Ramzan, Ashiq Hussain Narchoor, Sartaj Ahmad, Siraj-ud-din among others were victims of such process.
He appealed Human Rights Bodies and International Court of Justice to take a serious note of “unabated judicial misappropriation and put pressure on Delhi and its establishment to at least honour and obey their own court verdicts.”