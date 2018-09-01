Political, police delegations call on Guv

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, August 31:
Several political and police top brass called on Governor Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan on Friday.
A delegation of J&K Pradesh Congress Committee led by its President G A Mir, met Governor Satya Pal Malik who extended their warm greetings to Governor on his being appointed as Governor of J&K and expressed confidence that his tenure will be instrumental in bringing about peace and development in the State.
The delegation appreciated the decision by Governor’s administration of holding early polls to the Urban Local Bodies and Panchayats and extended their cooperation and support to the elections.
The delegation expressed concern over the legal challenge to Article 35-A of the Indian Constitution; requested for expediting regularization of casual laborers in government sector; strengthening institutions of Anganwari and ASHA workers; early resolution of issues of SSA teachers, problems being faced by Kashmiri migrants and adequate security cover to their leaders etc.
A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party led by its President Ravinder Raina, also met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan.
The delegation extended warm greetings to Malik on his appointment as Governor of the State and hoped that under his guidance the State will usher in a new era of peace and prosperity.
The delegation extended support to the government’s decision of conducting long overdue polls to the Urban Local Bodies and Panchayats.
Zulfiquar Hassan, Inspector General (Operations) CRPF, who met Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday presented him a copy of “Amarnath Yatra-A Pictorial Journey”- which is a Coffee Table book brought out by the CRPF, having scenic photographs illustrating whole yatra route and conduct of Shri Amarnthaji Yatra.
Muneer Ahmad Khan, ADGP, Home Guards, Security, and Law and Order, also met Governor Satya Pal Malik and briefed him about several important matters relating to Security and Law and Order management in the State.
He also briefed Governor about the deployment and role being played by the Police in conduct of annual Amarnathji Yatra.
Alok Kumar, IGP Security, while meeting Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan briefed him about the security management in the state.
Governor stressed the importance of close surveillance being maintained on all fronts.