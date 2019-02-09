Political parties welcome, demand same status for Pir Panjal, Chenab Valley

Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Feb 08:
The mainstream political parties Friday welcomed separate divisional status to Ladakh but demanded the same status for Pir Panjal and Chenab Valley to end miseries of the people living in the region.
National Conference (NC) Vice President and former chief minister Omar Abdullah said, if voted to power, his party would grant a division status to Chenab Valley and Pir Panchal regions after 2019 assembly polls.
Taking to micro-blogging website Twitter, Omar wrote: “After the elections of 2019 should the people of J&K repose faith in @JKNC_ our government will grant division status to Chenab valley & Pir Panchal regions as already laid out in our regional autonomy promise. We will take care of regional & sub-regional aspirations. We won’t adopt the pick & choose approach of the Governor but will instead take a holistic view & address the wider problems. Our regional autonomy document will be our template (sic).”
Later issuing an official statement, NC said granting divisional status to Ladakh is the admission of defeat by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party BJP who had vigorously campaigned during 2014 polls on giving a status of a Union Territory to Ladakh.
NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar said, “By accepting our party’s regional autonomy formula, BJP has accepted that our roadmap was correct and theirs was a big lie. NC is committed to give regional autonomy to different regions and sub regions of the State including Chenab Valley and Pir Panchal.”
On Friday, the State government created a separate administrative and revenue division for Ladakh.
The division will comprise Leh and Kargil districts with its headquarters at Leh.
Earlier, there were only two divisions Jammu division and Kashmir division, and Ladakh region came under Kashmir division.
Welcoming the decision of granting a divisional status to Ladakh, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti questioned New Delhi’s decision to ignore Pir Panchal and Chenab Valley.
“Creation of a separate administrative division for Leh is a welcome step. However ignoring Pir Panchal & Chenab valley raises questions about the Centre’s intention. Seems like Guv sb is peddling BJPs agenda by ignoring other equally deserving regions (sic),” Mehbooba tweeted.
The PDP in its official statement also expressed displeasure against the government’s decision to isolate the Pir Panjal and Chenab regions.
PDP chief spokesman Rafi Ahmad Mir said the decision of granting division status to Ladakh was welcome but the discrimination with Pir Panjal and Chenab could not be brushed aside.
Mir said singularly granting this status to Ladakh alone in absence of a popular government was a “politically motivated decision by the Governor, and also against the regional balance”.
Mir said putting the entire Pir Panjal and Chenab population in isolation reflects the Governor’s discriminatory approach.
“This decision should have been taken by a popular government which should ideally be in place soon, owing to the constitutional obligation to hold early elections,” Mir said. “This decision stands against the regional balance when done singularly for Ladakh. We earnestly demand equal empowerment of Pir Panjal and Chenab region so that regional balance is maintained.”
Welcoming the decision of creating separate division for Ladakh, Peoples Conference (PC) Chairman and former minister, Sajad Gani Lone also demanded creation of separate divisions for Chenab and Pir Panchal regions.
In a tweet, Lone said, “Welcome the creation of separate division for Ladakh. Puts an end to their miseries. Equally important is the demand for separate divisions for Peer Panchal and Chenab. Smaller divisions will improve governance and it will be a great relief for the inhabitants (sic).”
Meanwhile, State Congress welcomed the decision of making Ladakh a separate administrative division saying that his was a long pending demand of the people of Ladakh.
Expressing satisfaction over making Ladakh a separate administrative division, a Congress spokesman said, “Congress has always advocated for equitable development of the all three regions of the State and it will continue to remain steadfast to empower them equally. Ladakh is a hilly division with a difficult topography, which remains cut off from the Valley for almost six months during winters. Making it a separate administrative division will go a long way in restoring confidence among the people in both Leh and Kargil districts.”
Chairman Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen and Democratic Party Nationalist (DPN) President Ghulam Hassan Mir welcoming the Governor’s decision also demanded similar divisional status for Chenab Valley, and Pir Panjal regions.