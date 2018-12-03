Political Parties Up In Arms

Omar expresses displeasure with Guv
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 02:
National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah wrote a letter to Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday expressing his party’s displeasure on the issue of changing rules of Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) and said that an attempt was being made to distort the demography of the State.
In his letter to the Governor, Omar writes, “We are obligated to write to you at a time when you are mulling changes to the permanent resident certificate rules.”
He said NC was of the opinion that this was an attempt to distort the demography of the State and finds it detrimental to J&K’s special status.
“The State Administrative Council (SAC) is unilaterally bringing changes in the working of institutions and procedures, a practice that is against the principles and spirit of democracy and participative governance,” Omar wrote in the letter. “There are media reports that your administration is planning changes in the procedure for granting PRCs. The reports say that directions have already been issued to the concerned officials to make changes in the procedure pertaining to the issuance of these certificates.”
He said NC deems it objectionable and condemnable.
“In addition, it is a brazen act to further create mistrust among people here and can have serious ramifications for the prospects of peace and harmony in J&K,” Omar writes. “Moreover, this move comes at a time when the State does not have a popularly elected government. The assembly has been dissolved and elections are due within months. This makes the move of your administration unethical.”
He said Jammu Kashmir was a sensitive State and any misadventure by the SAC could disturb the fragile and precarious peace.
“It is highly unfortunate that no wider consultations with any political party of the State and other stake holders were carried out,” he writes. “We hope that you roll back any decision made in this regard immediately. We also want to convey and register our displeasure and a unanimous decision to oppose this move.”
