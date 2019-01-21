Political parties ready for simultaneous LS, LA polls

Congress seeks reasons for delay in assembly elections
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Jan 20:
As Election Commission of India (ECI) would visit the State later this month to discuss the situation for holding polls, mainstream political parties are ready for simultaneous Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly polls.
All the major mainstream political parties that include National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Congress and Peoples Conference (PC) showed keen interest to have simultaneous parliamentary and assembly polls in the State.
NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar said his party was ready for simultaneous parliamentary and assembly polls in the State.
He said in fact it was NC that demanded simultaneous parliamentary and assembly polls in the State.
“New Delhi was planning to hold assembly polls after Lok Sabha but our party put its foot down and demanded simultaneous polls,” Sagar said.
PDP chief spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir said it was “immaterial” for the party whether ECI holds parliamentary and assembly polls together or separately.
“PDP is ready for any elections and we have already conveyed the same to the Chief Electoral Officer,” he said.
Mir said the party would also convey the same thing in their upcoming meeting with the ECI later this month.
On Friday, CEO J&K Shailendra Kumar held a marathon meeting with all political parties to discuss holding of assembly polls in the State.
In an official statement, Kumar said, “During the meeting, almost all political leaders were unanimous to hold simultaneous poll in the State and expressed their readiness for the same.”
Kumar said a team of ECI would visit the State soon to discuss the situation with political leaders and other stakeholders for holding polls.
Ready for the simultaneous polls, State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir however said the government should come up with a convincing reason for delaying assembly polls.
“The question why delay in holding assembly polls,” Mir said. “If the Governor is taking all credit for holding municipal and panchayat polls peacefully, then why is there a delay in holding assembly polls.”
He said it seems New Delhi had some vested interest in holding Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly polls together.
Meanwhile, senior Peoples Conference (PC) leader Imran Raza Ansari said the party was ready for elections irrespective of whether they would be held together or after the parliament polls.
“The ECI after taking views of all stakeholders has to decide the timing of assembly polls. As a political party, we are prepared to fight both parliament and assembly polls whenever they are held,” Ansari said.
On November 21, 2018, Governor Satya Pal Malik, almost six months after the fall of BJP-PDP government, abruptly dissolved the assembly after PDP along with the support of NC and Congress followed by Sajad Lone-led PC staked claim for government formation.