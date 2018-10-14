Political parties question NDA's foreign policy on Kashmir

‘Modi’s policy revolves around I, me and myself’
Yawar HussainSrinagar:
Mainstream political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have questioned National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for its foreign policy over Kashmir.
The mainstream political parties of the State while questioning the Kashmir centric policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government unanimously opine that the Kashmir issue has been internationalised in past four years of the Modi government.
Congress Working Committee member and senior leader Tariq Hameed Karra said with regard to contentious issues including Kashmir the NDA government has isolated India internationally.
“America’s attitude toward India has also changed. It is not like the Americans are supporting India over Pakistan,” Karra said, adding that Pakistan too has been accommodated by them.
He said Russia has also not been a good ally for India on Kashmir or other foreign affairs issues. “Rest of the countries are doing a balancing act between India and Pakistan.”
He said under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government there is no foreign policy at all. “India’s external affairs are limited to Narendra Modi earning friends for himself.”
“Modi’s foreign policy revolves around I, me and myself. His policy is to promote himself as a world leader,” Karra said, “Which he couldn’t become.”
Karra said leaving Kashmir aside Narendra Modi led government has internationalised the persecution of minorities in India since 2014.
“When there are lynching cases or excesses against minorities the Prime Minister is conspicuously silent,” he said.
He said under Narendra Modi India isn’t being taken seriously on contentious issues. “Countries have accommodated him (Prime Minister) only on issues which have an effect on their own economy. They want Indian labour.”
Karra’s was referring to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s recent statement ahead of his India visit in which he had expressed his “concern” over the situation in Kashmir.
"I remain concerned by the situation in Jammu and Kashmir – I encourage positive dialogue for disagreements to be resolved peacefully," the UN chief had said.
In April this year, the UN chief had made a similar a statement expressing his concern at the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
“UN chief’s good offices are always available to help resolve disputes between nations only if requested for by both sides,” the UN chief had said, adding that all parties had been reminded about the need to protect civilian lives.”
Following the UN chief’s statement in April the United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC) released its first report on alleged human rights “excesses” in June this year which the Narendra Modi led government along with the opposition Congress had discredited.
However, in July, the UN chief had backed the report of UNHRC which the political parties in the State opine was another snub for the foreign policy of the NDA government.
Last year in March, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq had quoted Guterres’s saying, “The basic point is we have concerns about the situation in Kashmir.”
“We do monitor the situation and we have different levels of contacts with governments of India and of Pakistan.”
National Conference Provisional President (Kashmir) Nasir Aslam Wani said in past four years India has had the worst relations with its neighbours.
“Worse relations with Pakistan,” Wani said, “Which has affected us badly.”
On internationalisation of the Kashmir issue, under the NDA government, Wani said, “Narendra Modi needs to answer to the constituency he wants to address through his policy on Kashmir.”
“On ground, we are feeling the heat,” Wani said, adding that NC has always been an ardent supporter of talks with Pakistan to solve the Kashmir problem.
“Until then nothing can be achieved.”
Earlier during the 2016 Kashmir uprising, the former UN chief Ban Ki-Moon issued five statements on Kashmir from July till December 2016.
Moon had offered his mediation between India and Pakistan in October 2016 to “defuse escalating tensions.”
Peoples Democratic Party Chief Spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir said vis-à-vis Kashmir the policy of NDA government has been a complete failure.
“We had joined hands with them so that they would do the required job of handholding in Kashmir,” Mir said, “Which they never did.”
PDP chief spokesperson said soon after the formulation of the alliance between BJP and PDP in the State, the statements were issued by BJP leaders which were directly violating the alliance mantra.
“We couldn’t start talks with people in or outside Kashmir. Also, discussion on revoking AFSPA could never materialize,” Mir said, adding that the persecution of minorities in India was somehow being linked to BJP which had a bad effect on the situation in the State.
He said BJP each time nullified the possibility of having talks with either the stakeholders in Valley or Pakistan. “They (BJP) employed avoiding tactics.”
He said the Kashmir issue has been in international fora for seven decades.
“Sometimes we also get embroiled in the thought that something development might take place on the international level on Kashmir happen,” Mir said, “But then nothing concrete happened.”
“I won’t completely blame this or previous government on that. But the local situation here and the country’s external affairs haven’t been positive under the NDA government,” Mir said.
Independent lawmaker from Langate assembly constituency Abdul Rasheed said
Former Jammu Kashmir interlocutor Radha Kumar while terming the UNHRC report on human rights in Kashmir as a slap in the face said, "Even though the report was weakened by gaps and inaccuracies yet there were some interesting
articles in the Indian media about how the Narasimha Rao administration faced a similar problem and overcame it.”
Radha said her own view is that the report made some useful recommendations despite its flaws, many of which had been made by our interlocutors' report as well as the former vice president Hamid Ansari chaired Working Group on human rights.
“But when you ask about the Modi administration's response, don't forget that the report also has a question for the state's legislators - that the PSA should be repealed or amended. As far as I know, the only legislator to have raised this issue earlier was Yusuf Tarigami,” she added.
On internationalisation of the Kashmir issue during Modi government, Radha said, “There is good and bad internationalization. International support for the peace process grew during the Vajpayee administration and grew further during the UPA's ten years.”
“But the international concern that is currently being expressed is in sharp contrast since it implicitly criticizes the Indian government,” Radha said.
She said she doesn’t think there is any external affairs policy of the NDA government vis-à-vis Kashmir.
“At the UNGA we seem the same trading of barbs that we have seen for decades,” Radha said, adding “While there was considerable international support for the peace process that previous governments had engaged in, there is no peace process now.”