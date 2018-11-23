Political parties must forge unity for JK’s safety: Tarigami

Srinagar:
Urging political parties to unite not for votes but for the “safety” of the State, CPI (M) leader and MLA Kulgam, M Y Tarigami Thursday termed the dissolution of State Assembly as unconstitutional—asking “why there was delay in dissolving the assembly in case it was the only option.”
Addressing press conference here, Tarigami said that the political parties should come together and forge unity not for the votes but for the safety of JK’s special status and interests of people.
He added that the Governor must have appreciated the political parties for forging an alliance to form the new dispensation in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that he should have seized the opportunity and should have called all the parties for the formation of new dispensation in Jammu and Kashmir.
Terming the dissolution of assembly as ‘unconstitutional’, Tarigami further said that the “Governor instead of dissolving the State assembly should have called the political parties regarding the formation of new government here and should have appreciated them for coming together to form the new dispensation in the State,” he said.
“The decision of Governor to abruptly dissolve the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was taken in haste and not keeping in mind the constitutional spirit,” he said while asking the Governor and New Delhi as to why was the dissolution of State assembly delayed in case it was the only option.
“I want to ask New Delhi and Governor Satya Pal Malik as to why was the State Assembly not dissolved in last five months when all the parties were demanding it,” he said, adding that “what was the need to keep the State assembly under suspended animation instead of dissolving it earlier? When there was a possibility of formation of new government then why assembly was dissolved. Governor should have seized the opportunity,” he said.
“The decision by New Delhi to dissolve the assembly was taken for vested interests as they don’t want to see any non-BJP government in the State. The BJP government in centre got so unnerved with the talks for formation of a popular government in infancy stage, that they dissolved the state assembly,” he said, adding that unfortunately constitutional procedures were not followed.
“The Governor, who had declared days ago that the assembly would not be dissolved, lost no time in going for dissolution,” he said.
CPI (M) is more concerned about the principles involved, he said, adding that “This procedure has been adopted in the past also which eroded the trust of common people in democratic institutions. May be the Governor took the decision on the instructions of ruling party in New Delhi. Unfortunately, whatever suites ruling party in Delhi is being imposed in Jammu and Kashmir and Governor’s latest step only confirms it,” he said.
Reacting about Governor’s statement wherein he had cited “impossibility of forming a stable government by coming together of political parties with opposing political ideologies for the formation of new government”, Tarigami asked, “Wasn’t there differences between PDP and BJP when they forged an alliance to form the government. Can dissolution of assembly help in normalizing the situation?”
Referring to BJP leader’s statement wherein he had said that “the formation of alliance in JK is being done on the directions of Pakistan”, he said that any party that forge alliance with BJP will be given certificate of patriotism and those who part ways with them will be called with different names.
He said that reports were also being circulated that in the proposed alliance, Jammuties will neglected, But “I want to ask BJP why they delivered to the people of Jammu.” “Don't let people to fight each other,” Tarigami urged.