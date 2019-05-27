About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Political parties demand revocation of Govt’s disengagement order, term it ‘arbitrary’

 Mainstream political parties have sharply reacted to the governor administration’s decision of disengaging daily wagers and other workers who were engaged in 2010 and 2015 and asked the governor to reconsider his decision.
National Conference said that governor administration should rethink on its decision of “snatching livelihood” of poor workers who have families to feed.
“There daily wagers and consolidated workers are the lone bread winners of their families. Instead of snatching their livelihood, which is a wrong decision by governor administration, these workers should be facilitated for regularisation. Governor Administration should remove those employees who have been recruited through illegal procedures,” NC general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar told Kashmir News Service (KNS). Sagar said that Governor should reconsider the decision of disengaging these workers.
PDP Vice President Abdul Rehman Veeri said the governor administration’s decision is a wrong decision.
“These workers should be allowed to continue their work. Removing them is a wrong decision and step by the administration. If the administration can’t provide employment to jobless people, it should not create joblessness by disengaging these workers,” Veeri told Kashmir News Service
The government besides banning engagement of casual, seasonal, adhoc, consolidated, contractual, need-based and daily-rated workers also directed all the officer to discontinue all those workers engaged on or after April 29, 2010 and on or after 17 March 2015.
“It is impressed upon all the officers of the State government to strictly adhere/observe the statutory rules and codal provisions in letter and spirit and ensure that (i) any person appointed on adhoc/contractual/consolidated/ temporary basis after the imposition of ban on such engagements (i.e. on or after 29.04.2010) in contravention of the provisions of the Act shall forthwith cease to continue; (ii) any person engaged as casual/seasonal/need bases worker after imposition of ban on such engagements (i.e. on or after 17.03.2015) without specific approval of competent authority or without following due procedure shall also cease to continue forthwith; and (iii) in the event of failure to comply with these instructions, the concerned officer(s) will be held personally responsible and the amount due or paid to such irregular appointee(s)/engage(s) shall be recovered from the personal emoluments of the officer(s) concerned who had made/continued such engagements(s) in violation of the rules, orders or codal procedures, besides the termination of all such irregular appointment(s)/engagement(s),” the government order said.

Latest News

Pak launches its first ever moon-sighting website

Pak launches its first ever moon-sighting website

May 26 | Press Trust of India
Police arrest 2 drug peddlers in Nowshehra Srinagar

Police arrest 2 drug peddlers in Nowshehra Srinagar

May 26 | Agencies
Kashmir University postpones BEd exams scheduled on Monday

Kashmir University postpones BEd exams scheduled on Monday

May 26 | Rising Kashmir News
Dhaba owner arrested for supplying drugs in Ganderbal

Dhaba owner arrested for supplying drugs in Ganderbal

May 26 | Agencies
Modi to be sworn in as PM on May 30

Modi to be sworn in as PM on May 30

May 26 | Press Trust of India
Rains, hail lash Srinagar, north Kashmir districts

Rains, hail lash Srinagar, north Kashmir districts

May 26 | Rising Kashmir News
43% newly-elected Lok Sabha MPs have criminal record: ADR

43% newly-elected Lok Sabha MPs have criminal record: ADR

May 26 | Press Trust of India
Salary of four doctors withheld for remaining absent in Rajouri

Salary of four doctors withheld for remaining absent in Rajouri

May 26 | Agencies
Geelani condoles demise of Mohammad Yusuf Buch

Geelani condoles demise of Mohammad Yusuf Buch

May 26 | Rising Kashmir News
Iraq warns of

Iraq warns of 'danger of war' as Iranian FM visits

May 26 | Agencies
Missing Kathua boy traced in Samba

Missing Kathua boy traced in Samba

May 26 | Press Trust of India
Voting to elect new European Parliament underway in 21 countries

Voting to elect new European Parliament underway in 21 countries

May 26 | RK Web News
Magnitude-8 earthquake strikes Peru

Magnitude-8 earthquake strikes Peru

May 26 | Press Trust of India
Tension in Amethi after close confidant of Smriti shot dead

Tension in Amethi after close confidant of Smriti shot dead

May 26 | Agencies
Protest in Budgam village against arrests, alleged beating of youth; o ...

Protest in Budgam village against arrests, alleged beating of youth; o ...

May 26 | RK Online Desk
Pakistan ready for talks with new Indian Govt: Qureshi

Pakistan ready for talks with new Indian Govt: Qureshi

May 26 | Press Trust of India
Train service resumes in Kashmir after 2 days

Train service resumes in Kashmir after 2 days

May 26 | RK Online Desk
Only stranded vehicles to ply from Jammu to Srinagar

Only stranded vehicles to ply from Jammu to Srinagar

May 26 | RK Online Desk
Teenager injured as India-Pak troops trade fire along LoC in Rajouri

Teenager injured as India-Pak troops trade fire along LoC in Rajouri

May 26 | Agencies
Normalcy returns in Kashmir

Normalcy returns in Kashmir

May 26 | PTI
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Political parties demand revocation of Govt’s disengagement order, term it ‘arbitrary’

              

 Mainstream political parties have sharply reacted to the governor administration’s decision of disengaging daily wagers and other workers who were engaged in 2010 and 2015 and asked the governor to reconsider his decision.
National Conference said that governor administration should rethink on its decision of “snatching livelihood” of poor workers who have families to feed.
“There daily wagers and consolidated workers are the lone bread winners of their families. Instead of snatching their livelihood, which is a wrong decision by governor administration, these workers should be facilitated for regularisation. Governor Administration should remove those employees who have been recruited through illegal procedures,” NC general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar told Kashmir News Service (KNS). Sagar said that Governor should reconsider the decision of disengaging these workers.
PDP Vice President Abdul Rehman Veeri said the governor administration’s decision is a wrong decision.
“These workers should be allowed to continue their work. Removing them is a wrong decision and step by the administration. If the administration can’t provide employment to jobless people, it should not create joblessness by disengaging these workers,” Veeri told Kashmir News Service
The government besides banning engagement of casual, seasonal, adhoc, consolidated, contractual, need-based and daily-rated workers also directed all the officer to discontinue all those workers engaged on or after April 29, 2010 and on or after 17 March 2015.
“It is impressed upon all the officers of the State government to strictly adhere/observe the statutory rules and codal provisions in letter and spirit and ensure that (i) any person appointed on adhoc/contractual/consolidated/ temporary basis after the imposition of ban on such engagements (i.e. on or after 29.04.2010) in contravention of the provisions of the Act shall forthwith cease to continue; (ii) any person engaged as casual/seasonal/need bases worker after imposition of ban on such engagements (i.e. on or after 17.03.2015) without specific approval of competent authority or without following due procedure shall also cease to continue forthwith; and (iii) in the event of failure to comply with these instructions, the concerned officer(s) will be held personally responsible and the amount due or paid to such irregular appointee(s)/engage(s) shall be recovered from the personal emoluments of the officer(s) concerned who had made/continued such engagements(s) in violation of the rules, orders or codal procedures, besides the termination of all such irregular appointment(s)/engagement(s),” the government order said.

News From Rising Kashmir

;