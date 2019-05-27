Political parties demand revocation of Govt’s disengagement order, term it ‘arbitrary’

May 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Mainstream political parties have sharply reacted to the governor administration’s decision of disengaging daily wagers and other workers who were engaged in 2010 and 2015 and asked the governor to reconsider his decision.

National Conference said that governor administration should rethink on its decision of “snatching livelihood” of poor workers who have families to feed.

“There daily wagers and consolidated workers are the lone bread winners of their families. Instead of snatching their livelihood, which is a wrong decision by governor administration, these workers should be facilitated for regularisation. Governor Administration should remove those employees who have been recruited through illegal procedures,” NC general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar told Kashmir News Service (KNS). Sagar said that Governor should reconsider the decision of disengaging these workers.

PDP Vice President Abdul Rehman Veeri said the governor administration’s decision is a wrong decision.

“These workers should be allowed to continue their work. Removing them is a wrong decision and step by the administration. If the administration can’t provide employment to jobless people, it should not create joblessness by disengaging these workers,” Veeri told Kashmir News Service

The government besides banning engagement of casual, seasonal, adhoc, consolidated, contractual, need-based and daily-rated workers also directed all the officer to discontinue all those workers engaged on or after April 29, 2010 and on or after 17 March 2015.

“It is impressed upon all the officers of the State government to strictly adhere/observe the statutory rules and codal provisions in letter and spirit and ensure that (i) any person appointed on adhoc/contractual/consolidated/ temporary basis after the imposition of ban on such engagements (i.e. on or after 29.04.2010) in contravention of the provisions of the Act shall forthwith cease to continue; (ii) any person engaged as casual/seasonal/need bases worker after imposition of ban on such engagements (i.e. on or after 17.03.2015) without specific approval of competent authority or without following due procedure shall also cease to continue forthwith; and (iii) in the event of failure to comply with these instructions, the concerned officer(s) will be held personally responsible and the amount due or paid to such irregular appointee(s)/engage(s) shall be recovered from the personal emoluments of the officer(s) concerned who had made/continued such engagements(s) in violation of the rules, orders or codal procedures, besides the termination of all such irregular appointment(s)/engagement(s),” the government order said.