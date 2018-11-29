About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Dear Editor,

A day after Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray asked the BJP-led NDA government to declare a date for the construction of the Ram temple, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya mocked at Shiv Sena that the party had no role in the temple movement. Actually, the temple has become the means of gaining political mileage. So both the Shiv Sena and the BJP-backed Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and held Dharam Sabha calling for construction of temple which was seen as division of devotees to gain political mileage. Meanwhile, it is regretting that many people have migrated from the place fearing situation like 1992. The Apex Court should take suo muto cognisance of this situation which can be appalling and destructive over the passing time, if strong security measures did not take place. It may result in serious law and order problem.

Ismail Ansari

ismailansari3275@gmail.com

