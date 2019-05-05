Political measures needed to solve Kashmir issue: NF

May 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu Kashmir National Front Deputy Chairman has said that Kashmiri people are fighting for complete freedom and there can be no alternative to it. In a statement Altaf Hussain Wani said that New Delhi has been using its institutions not only to create confusion among the people of Kashmir but also to derail their genuine and legitimate struggle. “However, people know their aim and they are fully aware about their goal,” said Wani. He further said that the dispute of Kashmir has to be resolved through political measures and New Delhi has to take those measures if it is serious about the lasting peace and stability in the south Asian region.

