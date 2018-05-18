Political initiatives should follow ceasefire: Mirwaiz

Sameer Showkin LoneSrinagar, May 17:
Hurriyat Conference (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar FarooqThursday said if the ceasefire announced by New Delhi has to mean anything, it needed to be followed by a political initiative to address Kashmir issue.
Addressing a seminar, ‘Responsibility of Leadership in Safeguarding the Sanctity of Martyrdom’ to commemorate the martyrdom anniversaries of slain Hurriyat leaders Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Farooq and Abdul Gani Lone, the Mirwaiz said the question was not about one or two months but had to solved by a comprehensive political initiative.
“If they say we will halt it for a month, does that mean they will resume the killing process after Ramadan? If the GoI has any intention to solve Kashmir through a comprehensive political initiative, for that they have to talk to Hurriyat and Pakistan. Our stand is clear that it is a political issue and has to be addressed politically,” he said.
The Mirwaiz said a political backup to this ceasefire was a must.
“If they (GoI) say they will give peace a chance, they also have to look at other issues why are these boys are picking up the gun, and leave their families and children. You have to address that issue, which is a political dispute of Kashmir,” he said.
The Mirwaiz said this approach of ceasefire gives an impression of a military approach.
“Ceasefire should be followed by a comprehensive political initiative,” he said.