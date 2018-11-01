About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Political incitement to violence against journalists is ‘toxic’: UN experts

Published at November 01, 2018 09:46 AM 0Comment(s)444views


Political incitement to violence against journalists is ‘toxic’: UN experts

RK Web News

Srinagar

On Wednesday, the experts, including David KayeSpecial Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression, Agnes Callamard, Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions;and Bernard Duhaime, Chair of the Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearancesreleased a statement ahead of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalistson 2 November.

The statement said that “these last weeks have demonstrated once again the toxic nature and outsized reach of political incitement against journalists, and we demand that it stop,” and strongly urged States to take firm steps to ensure accountability for violence and attacks against journalists, reversing and resisting the appalling trend of impunity.”

They particularly highlighted the killing earlier this month of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and condemned the response of States, the international community and the United Nations itself, for the failure to address his enforced disappearance and apparent murder.

“The only way forward is to establish an independent, transparent and credible investigation into his murder, one authorised by and reporting to the United Nations. Anything short of a complete investigation, recognised as such by the international community, will make a mockery of government claims of commitment to the safety of journalists.”

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top