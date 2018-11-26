Political failures in Kashmir

With the toll reaching about 400, 2018 has been one of the deadliest in the state in recent years. Those killed include armed forces personnel, police, militants, civilians, SPOs, political and Hurriyat activists – and the figures do not include people killed in LoC skirmishes. With more civilians killed in the recent spree, condemnations have poured from across the state and by almost all parties be it mainstream political parties or Hurriyat groups. While there is no popular government after its dissolution by Governor Satya Pal Malik and prolonged suspended animation, there is no one to be blamed but New Delhi. As a matter of fact, popular government remained restive since the beginning of its term with the local People Democratic Party disenchanted by the treatment of union government vis-à-vis the situation in Kashmir. The “marriage”, as it was called between the parties PDP and BJP, met a tragic end. And now, with unabated killings in the state the political disaster and unwarranted experiments have become apparent. Last four years have witnessed bloody Sundays, pellet fury unleashed in Kashmir, civilian killings and rights violations of the kind of tying an innocent man to a jeep to be used as human shield. MoS PMO Jitendra Singh said in October 2017 that “militants are on the run” and that militancy in Jammu and Kashmir is in its “last phase”. Similar comments were made by political stalwarts of New Delhi earlier. As has been observed by watchers of Kashmir conflict, the comments and much touted “operation all out” suited the policy of the union government to consolidate party’s hold over majority by giving the impression that it was acting tough on militancy. After all these months, what objective of the government has been achieved? Has militancy ended in Kashmir? Or civilian killings stopped, rights violations brought to an end? As has been reckoned in the editorials of this newspaper, the hard-line policy has achieved nothing except making it a never-ending cycle. On the contrary, Kashmir issue in the backdrop of civilian killings and human rights violations has gained momentum and is being discussed by some international bodies and rights watchdogs. The political experiment within the state has also proved disastrous. If the anti-incumbency factor is ruled out, the only factor that perhaps led to political regime change after last assembly elections was civilian killings. But the next government didn’t prove to be better than the previous one. People have certainly lost faith on mainstream politics, processes and institutions in Kashmir. Main political parties have boycotted elections not because of the threats but because they don’t trust the policies of New Delhi anymore, a little over 8 percent voted in polls in 10 districts of Kashmir earlier and to say people of Kashmir have opted for ballots over bullets is an outright lie. New Delhi and the government have failed in Kashmir, and the progress report should show it.