Political empowerment of Dalits must for inclusive democracy: Shah Faesal

April 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

President Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) Dr Shah Faesal called for political empowerment of Dalits and other marginalised sections of society at Srinagar today.

Addressing a public meeting at Srinagar office in connection with the birthday celebrations of Dr. B R Ambedkar, Dr. Faesal said that Ambedkar's vision of a fully functional, inclusive democracy won't be realised unless Scheduled Castes and other disadvantaged sections of the society get adequate representation in the power structure and various public institutions protect their interests.

"Besides reserved Constituencies, it is important that political parties field Dalit candidates from other constituencies also so that their adequate representation isn't seen as a matter of compulsion but a matter of duty towards the society, " Faesal said.

He assured that JKPM will ensure full protection of the rights of Dalits and work for their welfare and empowerment.