Political emergency in J&K: Lal Singh on his arrest

April 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘BJP losing political ground, indulges in doing politics over dead bodies’

Head of Dogra Swabhimaan Sangthan (DSS), Choudhary Lal Singh, termed his arrest in Doda as ‘political emergency’ in Jammu and Kashmir.

Issuing a statement soon after his release from the police custody in Doda, Choudhary Lal Singh said “It is a complete murder of democracy. It has saddened and hurt me that I was not allowed attending the cremation of my beloved friend and social leader (RSS leader Chander Kant Sharma) at Kishtwar.”

He said that “Inspite of cancelling all election campaign meetings, I was not allowed to move to attend the funeral of my beloved friend.”

“It was a diabolic attempt to silence my voice but the people of Jammu province will take revenge of this incident with the ballots on 11th and 18th,” he added.

Singh, said “I have represented the people of Kishtwar two times in the Parliament and their representative in the Parliament is not allowed to move. Why are the national parties afraid of Ch Lal Singh? It is very unfortunate and it is almost a political emergency.”

In my opinion, he said, “the BJP has lost the ground and now they are doing politics over dead bodies. The vision document of his party has enlightened the people of Jammu province and they have decided to vote for DSS. Looking into the situation of losing the ground, the misuse of the government machinery is unfortunate.”

Meanwhile, the Choudhary Lal Singh also appealed to the masses to keep calm.

He appealed to the masses to remain vigilant against any unethical means the BJP uses to aggregate the votes in the election Ch Lal Singh also appealed to the Election Commission of India and the Governor of the state to take the cognizance of the matter.