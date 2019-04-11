About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Political emergency in J&K: Lal Singh on his arrest

‘BJP losing political ground, indulges in doing politics over dead bodies’

Head of Dogra Swabhimaan Sangthan (DSS), Choudhary Lal Singh, termed his arrest in Doda as ‘political emergency’ in Jammu and Kashmir.
Issuing a statement soon after his release from the police custody in Doda, Choudhary Lal Singh said “It is a complete murder of democracy. It has saddened and hurt me that I was not allowed attending the cremation of my beloved friend and social leader (RSS leader Chander Kant Sharma) at Kishtwar.”
He said that “Inspite of cancelling all election campaign meetings, I was not allowed to move to attend the funeral of my beloved friend.”
“It was a diabolic attempt to silence my voice but the people of Jammu province will take revenge of this incident with the ballots on 11th and 18th,” he added.
Singh, said “I have represented the people of Kishtwar two times in the Parliament and their representative in the Parliament is not allowed to move. Why are the national parties afraid of Ch Lal Singh? It is very unfortunate and it is almost a political emergency.”
In my opinion, he said, “the BJP has lost the ground and now they are doing politics over dead bodies. The vision document of his party has enlightened the people of Jammu province and they have decided to vote for DSS. Looking into the situation of losing the ground, the misuse of the government machinery is unfortunate.”
Meanwhile, the Choudhary Lal Singh also appealed to the masses to keep calm.
He appealed to the masses to remain vigilant against any unethical means the BJP uses to aggregate the votes in the election Ch Lal Singh also appealed to the Election Commission of India and the Governor of the state to take the cognizance of the matter.

 

 

Latest News

Hope Modi will start dialogue with Pak if he gets re-elected: Mehbooba ...

Hope Modi will start dialogue with Pak if he gets re-elected: Mehbooba ...

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Dialogue between India & Pakistan only way to resolve Kashmir issue: F ...

Dialogue between India & Pakistan only way to resolve Kashmir issue: F ...

Apr 10 | Agencies
Clashes between mourners, police as violent protests hit Kishtwar

Clashes between mourners, police as violent protests hit Kishtwar

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
New Zealand Parliament votes to ban semi-automatic weapons

New Zealand Parliament votes to ban semi-automatic weapons

Apr 10 | PTI/AP
HC judge recuses self from hearing plea to bar Farooq, Omar and Mehboo ...

HC judge recuses self from hearing plea to bar Farooq, Omar and Mehboo ...

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Complaint lodged against Farooq, Mehbooba at Bihar court

Complaint lodged against Farooq, Mehbooba at Bihar court

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Minister performs

Minister performs 'Nagin dance' to woo voters

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
MHA defends highway ban, says it will be only till May 31

MHA defends highway ban, says it will be only till May 31

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Omar seeks response from PM Modi over Imran Khan

Omar seeks response from PM Modi over Imran Khan's 'endorsement' for n ...

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
JRL calls for shutdown tomorrow, on election days in poll constituenci ...

JRL calls for shutdown tomorrow, on election days in poll constituenci ...

Apr 10 | Agencies
Better chance of peace with India if BJP wins elections: Imran Khan

Better chance of peace with India if BJP wins elections: Imran Khan

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
NIA arrests Yasin Malik in alleged funding case

NIA arrests Yasin Malik in alleged funding case

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Pak has

Pak has 'officially' allied with Modi: Congress

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Omar leads protest against Kashmir highway ban

Omar leads protest against Kashmir highway ban

Apr 10 | RK Online Desk
ITBP man injured in accidental fire in Poonch

ITBP man injured in accidental fire in Poonch

Apr 10 | Rising Kashmir News
Police SIT to probe Kishtwar RSS leader, his PSO

Police SIT to probe Kishtwar RSS leader, his PSO's killing

Apr 10 | Rising Kashmir News
Day 4: Ganderbal shuts against local militant

Day 4: Ganderbal shuts against local militant's killing

Apr 10 | Umar Raina
Indian couple charged with spying on German Sikhs, Kashmir movement

Indian couple charged with spying on German Sikhs, Kashmir movement

Apr 10 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Japanese fighter jet disappears over Pacific

Japanese fighter jet disappears over Pacific

Apr 10 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Yasin Malik shifted to Tihar Jail, to face NIA questioning

Yasin Malik shifted to Tihar Jail, to face NIA questioning

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Kashmir issue has to be settled: Pakistan PM

Kashmir issue has to be settled: Pakistan PM

Apr 10 | RK Online Desk
Kashmir highway ban against winning

Kashmir highway ban against winning 'hearts and minds': Former Army ch ...

Apr 10 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Political emergency in J&K: Lal Singh on his arrest

‘BJP losing political ground, indulges in doing politics over dead bodies’

              

Head of Dogra Swabhimaan Sangthan (DSS), Choudhary Lal Singh, termed his arrest in Doda as ‘political emergency’ in Jammu and Kashmir.
Issuing a statement soon after his release from the police custody in Doda, Choudhary Lal Singh said “It is a complete murder of democracy. It has saddened and hurt me that I was not allowed attending the cremation of my beloved friend and social leader (RSS leader Chander Kant Sharma) at Kishtwar.”
He said that “Inspite of cancelling all election campaign meetings, I was not allowed to move to attend the funeral of my beloved friend.”
“It was a diabolic attempt to silence my voice but the people of Jammu province will take revenge of this incident with the ballots on 11th and 18th,” he added.
Singh, said “I have represented the people of Kishtwar two times in the Parliament and their representative in the Parliament is not allowed to move. Why are the national parties afraid of Ch Lal Singh? It is very unfortunate and it is almost a political emergency.”
In my opinion, he said, “the BJP has lost the ground and now they are doing politics over dead bodies. The vision document of his party has enlightened the people of Jammu province and they have decided to vote for DSS. Looking into the situation of losing the ground, the misuse of the government machinery is unfortunate.”
Meanwhile, the Choudhary Lal Singh also appealed to the masses to keep calm.
He appealed to the masses to remain vigilant against any unethical means the BJP uses to aggregate the votes in the election Ch Lal Singh also appealed to the Election Commission of India and the Governor of the state to take the cognizance of the matter.

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;