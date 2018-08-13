Political Discrimination: Declining Muslim representation

Indian Muslims take pride in their religious cultural heritage along with the Indian national culture
Indian Muslims take pride in their religious cultural heritage along with the Indian national culture
Muneer Ahmad Magry
mmagry@deakin.edu.au
Forbidding political discrimination is among the most important factors of political pluralism. If individuals or groups can be systematically discriminated against based on their political views, then the reigning ideology becomes unquestionable. Sooner or later, the country in question becomes an autocracy.
Indian Muslims have been integral to the nationalist movement whose aspirations are visible in the articulation of a multi-religious political and cultural identity for India along with their contributions for the cultural and intellectual life of today’s India.
Indian Muslims take pride in their religious cultural heritage along with the Indian national culture. Muslims also equally take pride in being Indian as they chose to remain in a pluralist secular India rather than opting to migrate after the partition.
Muslims have always constituted a largest minority in the subcontinent, despite the fact that various dynasties and ethnicities (Turk and Persian) ruled most of northern India for six or seven centuries in the form of Delhi Sultanate and the Mughal Empire.
Muslim intellectual and cultural influence was largely present on other people in those areas.
Muslims in India have been a force stood for composite inclusive nationalism except a few stood for a separate theocratic state.
India has witnessed the common syncretic elements of Indian culture and civilization representing the overwhelming Indian majority.
Now the argument which is laid here is about the representation of Muslims in Parliament and state assemblies.
The population proportion of Muslim community in India being 14.3 percent, yet the fact of matter is that Muslim community derives the under representation in Parliament of India.
Logically and statistically if the population proportion is taken into consideration, then Muslim community must have at least 77 Member Parliaments but ironically the number stands at 23, which describes the deficiency of 54 members.
Now, let’s gaze more into this interlude and see how state wise scenario stands at, in 2014 general elections only 23 members from Muslim community were elected from seven states, those being West Bengal (8), Bihar (4), J&K (3), Kerala (3), Assam (2), Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep one each, the total figure stands at 22 with the population proportion of 46percentMuslims and total of 176 Lok Sabha States.
The remaining 22 states and 6 UTs does not offer a single Muslim representative to the parliament of India (LS), however these aforesaid states and UTs possess the population proportion of 54percentMuslims and 364 total Lok Sabha Seats.
Further, the party wise Muslim representation structure in LS stands like this: out of 37 parties who do have representation in parliament (LS), mere 11 parties offer Muslim representations.
Now when we take the case of state legislative assemblies, here the position is also posing serious concerns, for example, incase of states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana, Goa, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab, the number of legislators stand at 22 out of 1359 legislators with 8percentof the total Muslim population in these states.
In Chhattisgarh and Goa Assembly there is not even a single MLA. Muslim dominated sates like Jammu Kashmir, Kerala, Assam and Uttar Pradesh have more representation compared to the other states.
It is also quite amazing to observe that not even a single seat was reserved for Indian Muslims on ground of their socio-economic backwardness.
While 116 seats in the Lok Sabha and some 485 seats in state assemblies were allocated for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes on the ground of their socio-economic backwardness.
In the Sachar Committee Report, a report from 2006 about the socio-economic status of Muslims in India, it was stated that a number of constituencies (electoral districts) reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) have a high proportion of Muslims and a low proportion of SCs.
While there are many general (unreserved) constituencies with fewer Muslims and more SCs, but the fact is Muslim community population is lower in reserved constituencies than in general ones.
The problem of political deprivation is linked to the nature of political participation in India. Thereare numerous reasons to this whole analogy, the main reasons cited in literature and observations include under-numeration in the census, delimitation of constituencies and exclusion of Muslims from electoral roles due to marriage or migration or change of residence as well.
Communal polarization is an instrument of political mobilization in a way manufacturing myths to incite communal hatredness to subvert the social fabric.
‘Love Jihad’ is yet another tool employed for this purpose. The plethora of communal statements and sinister designs to erupt religious passion among different religions indicate a concerted attempt to impose majoritarian concept of nationhood clearly militates against constitutional democracy, common citizenship and pluralist society of India.
The political question remains whether the under-representation of Muslims should be fought by granting political reservations, requiring that political parties should promote more minority candidates, changing the electoral system to accommodate minority representation, or by working harder to reduce the social biases that prevent candidates from minority communities from being electorally competitive in open seats.
There is a need to push for the basic and fundamental rights, the reservations on the basis of population proportion and socio economic background can find a solution to overcome the under representation.
The political parties also need to offer more spots to Muslim candidates to keep biasness away, the religion shouldn’t be the party while taking call on ticket distribution by political folds across the spectrum, the political folds need to think beyond the religious lines and also the population proportion should be the considerable parameter while deciding the representations.
Author is a research scholar at Faculty of Science Engineering and Built Environment, (Geelong Waurn Ponds Campus), Deakin University, Australia