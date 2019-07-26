Political bigwigs come under ACB scanner

July 26, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Senior NC, PDP leaders likely to be booked

In a campaign against corruption, the state administration has gone after senior political leaders who were suspected to be involved in big scams during their tenure in the previous governments.

Sources told Rising Kashmir that anti-corruption bureau (ACB) is currently investigating many corruption cases in which involvement of senior leaders from National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is being probed.

“Some of these leaders,” sources said, “were holding minister portfolios when their party was in the power.”

The cases in which these political leaders have been found involved include illegal appointments, irregularities in allotment of work contracts among other corrupt practices.

Apart from some senior leaders, sources also revealed a youth PDP leader, who was heading a particular institution, is also on the list of ACB for making illegal appointments in his personal capacity.

Sources said the ACB has already gathered enough evidences against the accused political leaders and is preparing final draft of charges before issuing an official summon against them.

On July 22, Governor Satya Pal Malik without taking any names, revealed that in next few months “two-three big fishes” who have been “ministers” would be brought to book for their corrupt practices in the government.

"They have one house in the state, another in Delhi, Dubai, and London… I guarantee you that in the next two-three months, you will see two-three big fish, who have been ministers, seeking bail. And then, I will ask you to applaud,’’ Malik had said.

In October last year, State Administrative Council (SAC) under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik gave more teeth to ACB to go after people involved in scams and corruption.

Since his appointment, Malik has openly blamed the politicians and bureaucrats from the state who have “amassed wealth” while most of the population lives in poverty.