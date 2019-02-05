Political activists join PC in B’pora

Srinagar, Feb 4, 2019:
A number of noted political workers from Bandipora joined Peoples Conference in presence of party Chairman Sajad Gani Lone at the party headquarters in Srinagar, PC spokesperson said on Monday.
Welcoming more than 80 prominent workers from NC, Congress and PDP into the party fold, Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone today said that increased number of political workers joining PC is a clear sign that people are entirely fed-up and demoralized with the tried, tested & failed dynasties.
“The governance deficit is one of the main reasons for increasing alienation of the people. There are growing rumblings of discontent with the two parties. Now people of the state are yearning for change, they want a third voice, an alternative to NC & PDP”, the spokesperson added.
Those who joined the party include prominent political workers Mohammad Shafi khan, Abdul Rahim Malik, Ab.Lateef khan, Ghulam Rasool Khan, Hilal Ahmad Ganie, Muneer-ul-Haq, Nazeer Ahmad, Ghulam Qadir Bhat and Irfan Ahmad.