Policies and jobs

Unemployment continues to balk growth prospects of J&K state. There are too many figures, official figures, which can be presented to bring to light the problem of unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir. The state administration is already cognizant of the figures and what they entail. So any effort to make administration realize the seriousness is simply wastage of time, since the administration already has all facts and figures before it. Therefore, leaving all stats aside, attention needs to be drawn upon the treatment than diagnosis of the malady called unemployment. All government policies in the last ten-year period implemented to reduce joblessness in the state are either tainted exposing the myopic vision of the policy makers or are no-hopers due to wrong implementation. Failure to bring any significant change over a decade has led to extreme cynicism as most of the people in the state doubt whether any government will be capable of delivering on it. With no alternative provided yet to completely replace the lucrative government job, the oversized public sector goes on expanding. Can there be a saturation point ever reached in public sector with the present state of affairs? Policymakers seem at crossroads when it comes to establishing a balance between public and private sector employment. The oversized public sector with more human resource and less productivity is not a healthy sign for the state economy, which has been proven and established. Governments come and go leaving behind only long queues of jobless youth before recruitment agencies. Better recruitment process with fast track recruitments does not change anything. The saturation in public sector has been reached a long time ago, and it is only failure to create vacancies and ventures in private sector that governments still make government job a palatable idea to the starving jobless youth of the state. Instead of saying a clear “No” and prevent further damage to state economy, politics over unemployment has been the way. In private sector wealth and dividends are not distributive, and they accumulate in fewer hands. Exploitation is high, work conditions are inimical, incentives are less or not at all there. There is no agency to monitor and check any of these impediments. Initiatives like cluster development program once lauded as bringing change are forgotten. Benefits to industrial units are alleged to be lost due to corruption and favoritism. Retirement age in government services is increased, officers to retire are re-employed. Under these circumstances does conducting an exam or interview for handful of posts materialize in moving forward or staying put with the deterioration?