Policies and criticism

July 15, 2019 |

A healthy debate on government policies has been missing in the last few years. Though the last elected government was always on sticky wicket, trying to do the balancing act with two mandates that were poles apart, still the government’s policies ought to have invited more attention and criticism as well. With reins in governor’s hands after the implementation of the Governor Rule, it seems to the popular view that government policies have ceased to exist. The term ‘policy’ has sadly become banal with governments doing little to revive their status. Policy as a set of decisions or course of action to meet specific objectives seems to have lost its sheen in local governance. Both the governments and the people of the state have been looking upon different policies as bringing relief and tangible results. Policies like the ones on employment, education, tourism, state’s economy or food and drug control have been rendered useless and achieving very little under different governments. All the mentioned problems necessitated that the state (J&K) take certain actions and decisions to make way for wanted changes. Policies that are prudent and when they are implemented properly result in good governance. However, when policies suffer from inherent defects they fail even before put to practice. Today, policy has become a useful tool to understand and measure what a particular government is capable of. Failing policies do mean failure of the government, whether such failures are due to a weak policy pursued, failure to make right amendments or failure to implement the policies in a given term. People also happen to understand policies better than independent decisions of any government. With finite resources governments often place a level of priority to a specific issue and prepare a programme or project to address it. If we take example of employment/recruitment policy, it is the one that has witnessed most resentment and criticism. How the unemployment issue and its consequence the recruitment policy have become trial and error experiments is known to all. Same can be said about the policy that was created to curb the substandard drug menace and to check monopoly of pharmaceutical companies. Though both policies are in existence but the objectives they were supposed to meet is a distant dream. If government were to take the issues separately it would need much more time, efforts and resources. So, the government itself has to stick to the policy. But the debate on whether policies drafted so far and in practice are any good at delivering services and meeting objectives must begin. Why should the people and government go blindly after policies when they don’t make any change?