Policemen thrash women protesters at Barzulla

Media persons also beaten; RK lensman injured, camera damaged
Media persons also beaten; RK lensman injured, camera damaged
Musaib MehrajSrinagar, July 23:
A protest demonstration turned ugly here at Barzulla Bridge on Monday when the locals demanding body of a militant were intervened by the police who sprayed pepper and tear gas to disperse them.
In the process, policemen lost their control and started beating protesting women, locals and even the media persons.
Eyewitnesses told Rising Kashmir that protesters were protesting peacefully demanding body of a militant but the protest turned violent when policemen used force to disperse them.
“Women were shouting slogans during the peaceful protest. A local boy was used his cell phone to capture the protest which infuriated the policemen who chased him and snatched his phone,” an eyewitness said.
He said immediately after the boy’s cell phone was snatched the protesters came to his rescue but the situation turned ugly as policemen started beating the protesting women.
“Policemen lost their control after women intervened and started beating them mercilessly that triggered anger among the locals and situation worsened,” he said.
During the process media persons who were present on the spot to cover the protest were also treated harshly as policemen harassed them by beating and damaging their equipment.
Rising Kashmir photojournalist, Farooq Ahmad Shah informed Rising Kashmir newsroom that he was beaten up by the policemen and he sustained injury in one of his fingers and his camera was also damaged.
“We were covering the protest but suddenly one of the policemen turned towards me and asked me to stop capturing. He started to beat me during which my finger was injured. The policeman also damaged my camera,” Shah said.
He further added that another photojournalist was also harassed when he was discharging his professional duty. “A policeman asked him to stop taking photographs else he will be taken to the police station.”
The protesters were demanding the body of a deceased militant who was killed last month in district Kupwara.
“It has almost been a month since the incident happened and we have been demanding his body but the authorities are playing a game with us,” said Saima, one of the relatives of the slain militant.
She stated that even after completing all the formalities they are being denied the body as they (authorities) fear that handing over the body might trigger protests.
“After going through the DNA test everything got clear as the body was identified but we are not able to understand what else we need to do. It has been 20 days since the DNA test was done and still there is no report available that makes it hard to understand what the authorities are trying to prove,” she said adding the protests won’t stop and there is no question of giving up the fight for justice. “All we want is the body,” she further said.
musaibmehraj007@gmail.com