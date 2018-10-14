Policeman shot dead in Sopore

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 13:
A policeman was shot dead by suspected militants in Warpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district during the preceding night.
Police sources said gunmen barged inside the house of policeman (follower) Javid Ahmad Lone son of Abdul Khaliq Lone at Warpora near Dangerpora in Sopore at around 10.45 pm and fired upon him from point blank range.
They said Lone suffered multiple bullet wounds and was shifted to nearby hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.
SP Sopore Javid Iqbal said the investigation has been taken up.
He said the policeman working as a follower in the police department and was on leave.
Meanwhile, Army, Special Operation Group of Police and CRPF men cordoned off the area and launched a manhunt to nab the gunmen. However, no arrests were reported.