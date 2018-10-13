About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Policeman shot dead by militants in Sopore

Published at October 13, 2018 08:07 AM 0Comment(s)1389views


Policeman shot dead by militants in Sopore

Noor ul Haq

Sopore

A policeman was shot dead after militants fired upon him in his house at Warpora village in Sopore town of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday night.

Sources said unknown gunmen barged inside the house of policeman Javid Ahmad Lone son of Abdul Khaliq Lone at around 10:45 pm and fired upon him.

They said Lone was seriously injured and was shifted to a local hospital where he succumbed.

Superintendent of police Sopore, Javid Iqbal confirmed the incident.

"Lone, a resident of Warpora Sopore was shot dead by militants. He was working in Armed wing of police. We are investigating the incident," Iqbal said.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top