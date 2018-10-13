Policeman shot dead by militants in Sopore

Noor ul HaqSopore
A policeman was shot dead after militants fired upon him in his house at Warpora village in Sopore town of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday night.
Sources said unknown gunmen barged inside the house of policeman Javid Ahmad Lone son of Abdul Khaliq Lone at around 10:45 pm and fired upon him.
They said Lone was seriously injured and was shifted to a local hospital where he succumbed.
Superintendent of police Sopore, Javid Iqbal confirmed the incident.
"Lone, a resident of Warpora Sopore was shot dead by militants. He was working in Armed wing of police. We are investigating the incident," Iqbal said.