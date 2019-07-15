Policeman killed in militant attack on NC leader

July 15, 2019 | Shafat Mir

2 injured in Kulgam blast

The personal security guard of a National Conference leader in Anantnag was shot dead by militants on Sunday, police said.

Police sources said that the attack took place in Hiller village of Kokernag area of Anantnag in the afternoon as selection grade constable, Riyaz Ahmad was escorting NC leader, Syed Tauqeer Ahmad, back home after a party workers meeting.

"The constable was critically injured and succumbed as he was being taken to hospital. The area has been surrounded for searches," a source said.

As per a police official the gunmen fired upon the PSO while the NC leader was inside a house meeting party workers.

Riyaz received critical bullet wounds in this incident following which he was immediately taken to Sub District hospital Kokernag for treatment, added the official.

From there he was taken to district hospital Anantnag for further treatment, however, he died on way to hospital.

"We received the victim in hospital with bullet injury in his abdomen. He was dead on arrival", said a doctor at district hospital, Anantnag.

Meanwhile two people were injured in a blast in Kulgam district on Sunday, police said.

"The blast occurred in Adigam village in which two people were injured. They were evacuated to a hospital for treatment," a police spokesman said.

He said a case has been registered and an investigation launched into the circumstances in which the blast occurred.

The injured were identified as a non-local resident, Sudheep and a local youth Suhail. The injured are being treated at district hospital Kulgam.