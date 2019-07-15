About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 15, 2019 | Shafat Mir

Policeman killed in militant attack on NC leader

2 injured in Kulgam blast

 

 

The personal security guard of a National Conference leader in Anantnag was shot dead by militants on Sunday, police said.
Police sources said that the attack took place in Hiller village of Kokernag area of Anantnag in the afternoon as selection grade constable, Riyaz Ahmad was escorting NC leader, Syed Tauqeer Ahmad, back home after a party workers meeting.
"The constable was critically injured and succumbed as he was being taken to hospital. The area has been surrounded for searches," a source said.
As per a police official the gunmen fired upon the PSO while the NC leader was inside a house meeting party workers.

Riyaz received critical bullet wounds in this incident following which he was immediately taken to Sub District hospital Kokernag for treatment, added the official.

From there he was taken to district hospital Anantnag for further treatment, however, he died on way to hospital.
"We received the victim in hospital with bullet injury in his abdomen. He was dead on arrival", said a doctor at district hospital, Anantnag.
Meanwhile two people were injured in a blast in Kulgam district on Sunday, police said.
"The blast occurred in Adigam village in which two people were injured. They were evacuated to a hospital for treatment," a police spokesman said.
He said a case has been registered and an investigation launched into the circumstances in which the blast occurred.
The injured were identified as a non-local resident, Sudheep and a local youth Suhail. The injured are being treated at district hospital Kulgam.

 

Latest News

Body recovered under suspicious circumstances in Shopian

Body recovered under suspicious circumstances in Shopian

Jul 14 | Agencies
Two injured in mysterious blast in Kulgam

Two injured in mysterious blast in Kulgam

Jul 14 | Shafat Hussain
Intl arbitration court imposes USD 5.97 bn penalty on Pak

Intl arbitration court imposes USD 5.97 bn penalty on Pak

Jul 14 | PTI
12 booked for assaulting Imam, forcing

12 booked for assaulting Imam, forcing' him to chant 'Jai Sri Ram'

Jul 14 | PTI
Pak, India agree on

Pak, India agree on '80 per cent and beyond' on Kartarpur draft agreem ...

Jul 14 | PTI
Major 7.3 quake hits off eastern Indonesia: USGS

Major 7.3 quake hits off eastern Indonesia: USGS

Jul 14 | PTI/AFP
Significant drop in stone pelting incidents: Officials

Significant drop in stone pelting incidents: Officials

Jul 14 | PTI

'Cong free bharat' is just an excuse for disempowering other political ...

Jul 14 | Agencies
Reconciliation, not development packages will resolve Kashmir issue: P ...

Reconciliation, not development packages will resolve Kashmir issue: P ...

Jul 14 | Agencies
Kartarpur Corridor: Pak removes

Kartarpur Corridor: Pak removes 'controversial' members from Sikh comm ...

Jul 14 | Press Trust of India
Cong even cannot help themselves in Punjab: Omar on Sidhu’s resignatio ...

Cong even cannot help themselves in Punjab: Omar on Sidhu’s resignatio ...

Jul 14 | Agencies
RBI to come out with mobile app for currency notes identification

RBI to come out with mobile app for currency notes identification

Jul 14 | Press Trust of India
Life returns to normal in Srinagar

Life returns to normal in Srinagar's downtown area

Jul 14 | Rising Kashmir News
Flood situation worsens as new areas inundated in Assam

Flood situation worsens as new areas inundated in Assam

Jul 14 | RK Web News
Former IPS officer Farooq Ahmad Khan appointed fifth advisor to Govern ...

Former IPS officer Farooq Ahmad Khan appointed fifth advisor to Govern ...

Jul 14 | Rising Kashmir News
Trump says he will not impose uranium quotas

Trump says he will not impose uranium quotas

Jul 14 | PTI/AP
Train service resumes in Kashmir

Train service resumes in Kashmir

Jul 14 | Agencies
India-Pak talks on Kartarpur Corridor at Wagah today

India-Pak talks on Kartarpur Corridor at Wagah today

Jul 14 | Agencies
Man arrested with weapons in Kathua

Man arrested with weapons in Kathua

Jul 14 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 15, 2019 | Shafat Mir

Policeman killed in militant attack on NC leader

2 injured in Kulgam blast

 

 

              

The personal security guard of a National Conference leader in Anantnag was shot dead by militants on Sunday, police said.
Police sources said that the attack took place in Hiller village of Kokernag area of Anantnag in the afternoon as selection grade constable, Riyaz Ahmad was escorting NC leader, Syed Tauqeer Ahmad, back home after a party workers meeting.
"The constable was critically injured and succumbed as he was being taken to hospital. The area has been surrounded for searches," a source said.
As per a police official the gunmen fired upon the PSO while the NC leader was inside a house meeting party workers.

Riyaz received critical bullet wounds in this incident following which he was immediately taken to Sub District hospital Kokernag for treatment, added the official.

From there he was taken to district hospital Anantnag for further treatment, however, he died on way to hospital.
"We received the victim in hospital with bullet injury in his abdomen. He was dead on arrival", said a doctor at district hospital, Anantnag.
Meanwhile two people were injured in a blast in Kulgam district on Sunday, police said.
"The blast occurred in Adigam village in which two people were injured. They were evacuated to a hospital for treatment," a police spokesman said.
He said a case has been registered and an investigation launched into the circumstances in which the blast occurred.
The injured were identified as a non-local resident, Sudheep and a local youth Suhail. The injured are being treated at district hospital Kulgam.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;