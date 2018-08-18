Policeman injured in Pulwama

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A policeman was injured in Murran village of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday after being hit by a stone on the head.
Get - On the Play Store.
Scores of workers of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC)Saturdaymorning staged a protest here in Mantrigam area of Bandipora, demanding the pending salary. Protesting workers lay blame on the HCC of denying their eight months salary without any reason, however, officers rej...More
A policeman was injured in Murran village of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday after being hit by a stone on the head. A senior police official told Rising Kashmir that a police vehicle was passing through the village when some 'miscreants' attacked it, in which a...More
Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan on Saturday took oath as Pakistan's 22nd Prime Minister, three weeks after his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party won the highest number of seats in the general election. Khan, who outvoted opposition and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ...More
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will be sworn-in as the 22nd Prime Minister of the country at the President House here on Saturday. The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to take place at 9:30 am (local time) and Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain would adm...More
The Amarnath Yatra resumed on Saturday after a day's suspension with 306 pilgrims leaving Jammu for the cave shrine in the Kashmir Valley. "The pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here today in an escorted convoy of 18 vehicles for the Valley. This includes Yatris going...More
A policeman was injured in Murran village of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday after being hit by a stone on the head.
Scores of workers of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC)Saturdaymorning staged a protest here in Mantrigam area of Bandipora, demanding the pending salary. Protesting workers lay blame on the HCC of denying their eight months salary without any reason, however, officers rej...More
A policeman was injured in Murran village of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday after being hit by a stone on the head. A senior police official told Rising Kashmir that a police vehicle was passing through the village when some 'miscreants' attacked it, in which a...More
Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan on Saturday took oath as Pakistan's 22nd Prime Minister, three weeks after his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party won the highest number of seats in the general election. Khan, who outvoted opposition and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ...More
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will be sworn-in as the 22nd Prime Minister of the country at the President House here on Saturday. The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to take place at 9:30 am (local time) and Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain would adm...More
The Amarnath Yatra resumed on Saturday after a day's suspension with 306 pilgrims leaving Jammu for the cave shrine in the Kashmir Valley. "The pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here today in an escorted convoy of 18 vehicles for the Valley. This includes Yatris going...More