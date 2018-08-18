About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Policeman injured in Pulwama

Published at August 18, 2018 11:26 AM 0Comment(s)1809views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A policeman was injured in Murran village of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday after being hit by a stone on the head.

A senior police official told Rising Kashmir that a police vehicle was passing through the village when some 'miscreants' attacked it, in which a policeman got injured.
 
He said that the injured was taken to the hospital for treatment. 
 
"He received two stitches and is stable now," the police official said.
 
Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top