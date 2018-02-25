Policeman injured in Budgam firing

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A policeman was injured after militants attack a police post guarding the famous shrine at Charisharief in district Budgam on Sunday afternoon.
SSP Budgam Tejinder Singh said militants fired upon sentry post guarding the Ziyarat.
“In the incident, the sentry suffered injuries and has been hospitalized,” SSP said.
The policeman has been identified as selection grade Kultair Singh.
Meanwhile, official sources said that militants, after carried out the attack, decamped with a service rifle (SLR) of the policeman.
Soon after the incident government forces cordoned off the area and launched a hunt to nab the assailants. (GNS)
