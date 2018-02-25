About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Policeman injured in Budgam firing

February 25, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A policeman was injured after militants attack a police post guarding the famous shrine at Charisharief in district Budgam on Sunday afternoon.

SSP Budgam Tejinder Singh said militants fired upon sentry post guarding the Ziyarat.

“In the incident, the sentry suffered injuries and has been hospitalized,” SSP said.

The policeman has been identified as selection grade Kultair Singh.

Meanwhile, official sources said that militants, after carried out the attack, decamped with a service rifle (SLR) of the policeman.

Soon after the incident government forces cordoned off the area and launched a hunt to nab the assailants. (GNS)

