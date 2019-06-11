Policeman held with 1 Kg of heroin in Kupwara

June 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police have arrested a cop along with nearly one kilogram of heroin in Kupwara district of north Kashmir on Monday.

SSP Kupwara Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar told GNS that based on a specific input, a naka party of police yesterday evening stopped a vehicle (Alto 800 JK09A-5927) at Diver area of Lolab.

During searches, about 950 gms of narcotic substance was seized and as per tentative market value it is worth Rs 25 lakhs, SSP said.

He identified the arrested person as Amjid Ali Khan son of Musa Khan of Kajerpati Diver Lolab.

Amjid, according to SSP is working with police (Auxiliary wing of SDRF) posted in Srinagar.

He said that a case under FIR number 51/2019 under section 8/21 NDPS Act was registered and further investigations taken up.

SSP urged people to cooperate with police to end the drug menace in the frontier district.

While Amanullah, a police constable of Auxiliary wing, was apprehended, his alleged accomplice managed to escape from the spot, sources said. (GNS)