Policeman critically injured after attacked by gunmen in Pulwama

A policeman was injured critically after shot at by unknown gunmen at Louswani area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district.
As per reports said the cop was fired upon by gunmen from the point-blank range outside his home at Louswani village.
The sources said the cop was critically injured in the firing and was immediately taken to the district hospital for treatment.
The injured has been identified as Mohammad Yaqoob son of Lal Shah of Louswani.
A police officer said the constable was shot at by suspected 'militants' and was hospitalized.
A case has been registered and further investigations initiated with regard to the incident, he said.
Meanwhile, government forces have arrived on the attack spot and launched a manhunt to nab the assailants.
Earlier today, a trainee police constable was shot dead at Awgam area of Kulgam district. (GNS)