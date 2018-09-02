Policeman arrested for house trespass, attempt to outrage woman’s modesty

Rising Kashmir NewsBaramulla, Sep 01:
Police on Saturday arrested a police constable of Jammu Kashmir Armed Police (JKAP) on allegations of house trespass and for gestures intending to outrage the modesty of a woman in old town area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
A top police officer said at 10 pm, a JKAP constable Zameer Ahmad Dar of Ushkara Baramulla was found in suspicious circumstances in a house in Qazi Hamam Baramulla.
“The policeman is working in JKAP as a Selection Grade Constable and was handed over to Police by the locals of the area on Friday night,” the Police official said.
A case under FIR No 147/2018 under sections of 457, 452, 509 of the Panbir Penal Code was registered against him in Police Station Baramulla and he was arrested in the case, he said.
The senior police official said that departmental action under rules had also been initiated against the policeman.