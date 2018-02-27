Police won’t compromise on Kathua rape and murder case: DGP

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Feb 26:
Stating that Jammu and Kashmir Police was one of the most professional and reputed forces in country, Director General of Police, S P Vaid, Monday assured that “Kathua rape and murder” case would be brought to its logical conclusion and the “culprits would be brought to book without any fail.”
DGP told KNS that no one should have an iota of doubt in the professionalism of Police and appealed people to avoid giving any political and religious “color to the unfortunate incident.”
While elaborating, DGP said that a special Investigation Team (SIT) has already been constituted headed by additional SP Crime Kashmir and also includes a female DSP-rank officer Shudambri to investigate the incident thoroughly.
DGP added that the investigations “are moving very fast and very soon the things would get clear.”
He emphasized that the Crime Branch would conclude the investigations and file a challan soon.
The DGP appealed to people not to give the incident a “political” or “religious colour” and as “culprits responsible for the unfortunate rape and murder case of the minor child would not be spared and brought to book.”
According to the DGP, Police was not going to compromise on the case.
