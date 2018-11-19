Police warns of action against uploading of 'killing videos' on social media

Javid AhmadSrinagar
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Swayam Prakash Pani Monday said that police was investigating the crime of uploading videos of “executions”—carried out by the militants in south Kashmir—on social media.
“These crimes are gruesome and whosoever propagates it on social media is also crime. The case is already registered. We are investigating the handles propagating such content,” Pani told reporters at the wreath-laying ceremony of a slain CRPF man at Humhama.
On Sunday evening constable Chandrika Prasad was killed in a militant attack at CRPF camp at Kakapora in Pulwama.
Pani was reacting on the recent killing of two youth by militants in Shopian district.
Hizb ul Mujahideen had purportedly released videos of killing of two youth Nadeem Manzoor and Huzaif Kutay and blamed them for tipping off forces about the militants.
“Those involved in such crimes of running it in cyber domain at the behest of militant organisations are being identified and shall be brought before law, besides the culprits involved in carrying out such brutal killings of innocent persons," Pani said, according to a statement released by the police.