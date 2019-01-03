Police warns against investing in crypto currency

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Police on Wednesday issued an advisory and warning to general public against the risks of investing in virtual currencies, crypto currencies such as Bitcoin.
Police said these are not backed as legal tender by the government, central financial institutions.
“The general public is therefore informed, not to make any type of investment in crypto - currencies/ virtual currencies (vcs) because there is a real and heightened risk associated with them. This can result in a sudden and prolonged crash, exposing investors; especially retail consumers who stand to loose their hard –earned money.”
Police said public needs to be alert and extremely cautious to avoid getting trapped in such fraudulent schemes.
It said RBI did not give any license/authorization to any entity/Company to operate in such schemes or deal with Bit-coin or any Virtual Currency and such Crypto-currencies do not have any regulatory permission or protection in India. As there is no regulatory oversight on the Crypto-currencies which uses Block-chain technology, all the transactions are encrypted and there is high ended risk as this platform is used for carrying out subversive activities, smuggling, Drug Trafficking, human trafficking, terror funding and money laundering activities.