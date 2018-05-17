Police traces parents of two minor sisters; reunited with family

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Today two minor sisters were brought by locals to police post Bemina Srinagar.
Accordingly, police initiated the efforts to trace the residential particulars of these two minor sisters.
Photographs of the minor sisters were immediately circulated in the media houses including on social networking sites.
Within an hour residential particulars of the minor were traced with the active support of the general public and both the sisters were reunited with their family.
The minors were handed over her father at police post Bemina in presence of witnesses.
Family of the minors have highly appreciated the prompt action of Srinagar police.
Srinagar police has thanked the general public for their co-operation and assured public that police is always committed to serve the society.