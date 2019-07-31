About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 31, 2019 | Anil Bhatt

Police to procure 4,000 weapon safety systems to curb gun-snatching incidents

Concerned over a spurt in the incidents of weapon-snatching by militants, the Police will procure 4,000 weapon safety systems known as Smart Electronic Trigger Lock Weapon Tracking System (SETLWTS) to deal with the menace.
According to reports, over 200 weapons, including
AK-47s, self-loading rifles (SLRs) and INSAS rifles besides a large number of ammunition were snatched by the militants in the state during the last three years.
The state police recently floated tenders for purchasing the 4,000 Weapon Safety System vehicles to ensure the safety of its arms and ammunition.
"Tenders have been invited from manufacturers or their authorised dealers for the supply of Weapon Safety Systems (WSSs)-smart electronic trigger lock weapon tracking system (SETLWTS)," Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Mubassir Latifi said.
According to the specification, the WWSs must have trigger-based locking units with GPS trackers so that they cannot be misused and can be speedily traced, he said.
Such devices should also be compatible with fire arms and could be removed only by the biometrics of authorised users. Any forcible removal will damage the whole trigger mechanism system.
The system also carries finger and palm print scanners fitted in the grip to operate trigger locks, the police official said.
Blaming overindulgence in use of smartphones by police personnel for the spike in gun-snatching incidents in the Kashmir Valley, the police had last year banned the use of such gadgets by its sentries during duty time.
The order, issued by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) A K Choudhary, had said the tendency not only lowers the image of the police, but also compromises with personal security of individuals.
The incidents of weapon-snatching have increased in the Kashmir Valley, especially south Kashmir, after Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani's killing in July 2016, officials said.
As militant recruitment increased in 2017 and 2018, reports suggest that there is a shortfall of weaponry among the militant ranks, they said.
As many as 36 SLRs, 58 SLR magazines and 1,000 SLR rounds besides eight AK47s, 15 of its magazines and 283 rounds were looted from security forces from May 2016 to December 31, 2016, according to an estimate prepared by the security agencies.
Also, 39 INSAS rifles, 119 INSAS magazines, 380 INSAS bullet rounds, four carbines, 70 carbine rounds, one .303 rifle and one LMG were snatched by the militants during the period.

 

