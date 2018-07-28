Police to lock horns with JK Bank in semis

SRINAGAR, JULY 27th:
Two quarter final matches were played in the ongoing 16th J&K Police Martyrs, Memorial Football Tournament-2018 at Synthetic Turf, TRC Ground, Srinagar.
First quarter final match was played between JK Bank XI and J&K Forest which JK Bank XI won by 4:2. Aakif Javaid and Daanish scored two goals each from the JK Bank XI side while Harish and Ashiq Mushtaq scored one goal each for J&K Forest.
JK Bank XI player Aakif Javaid was declared man of the match and was rewarded with cash prize of Rs 5000 and a trophy for his outstanding performance.
The second Quarter final match was played between JK SPDC XI and JK F&S XI in which former beat later by 2:1. For the winner, both goals were scored by Shakir Sheikh and from JK F&S XI the goal was scored by Yaseen.
Shakir Sheikh of JK SPDC XI was declared man of the match and was rewarded with cash prize of Rs 5000 and a trophy for his outstanding performance.
Tomorrow the two semi finals will be played at Synthetic Turf , Srinagar. The first semi final will be played between J&K SPDC XI and Lonestar KFC at 2:45 pm and the second semi final will be played at 4:45 pm between J&K Police XI and J&K Bank XI.