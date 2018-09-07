Police to exhume body of Boniyar rape & murder victim

Noor-ul-HaqBaramulla
Jammu and Kashmir police Friday said that the body of nine-year-old Boniyar rape-and-murder victim will be exhumed and a fresh postmortem will be conducted to clarify certain medico-legal aspects.
A top police official at Baramulla said that the dead body of Boniyar victim girl will be exhumed and a fresh postmortem will be conducted by experts.
“Team of doctors including experts in forensic medicine from GMC Srinagar are in Boniyar. We are exhuming the body for forensic analysis as part of the investigation. Certain medico-legal aspects needed more clarifications which local doctors couldn’t do,” the police official said.
Earlier a 14-year-old boy and his three friends raped, killed and sprinkled acid over the body of the nine-year-old stepsister at the instance of the girl's stepmother in Larri Trikanjan area of Boniyar on August 23. The victim's decomposed body was spotted in a forest area a kilometre away from her residential house on September 02.
All the accused in the heinous gang-rape and murder of the minor girl are in police custody.
Police said that all the accused have been arrested and a case will be soon chargesheeted for judicial determination.