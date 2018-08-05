Police to allow peaceful protests

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Aug 04:
As the Valley braces for shutdown and protests in view of hearing in Supreme Court on petitions challenging Article 35-A, police on Saturday said it would allow peaceful protests in the Valley but not let anybody create law and order problem.
Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Munir Ahmad Khan told Rising Kashmir that police would allow peaceful protests.
He said necessary arrangements would be put in place across the Valley to prevent any disturbances in law and order. “None will be allowed to disturb the law and order”.
The government has already filed an application before the apex court seeking deferment of hearing in the pleas challenging Article 35-A of the Indian constitution, which grants special privileges to residents of Jammu and Kashmir.
Under Article 35-A, non-state residents are barred from buying or owning immovable property, settle permanently, or avail state-sponsored scholarship schemes and government jobs.
The Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik have called for two-day shutdown on August 5 and 6 to protest against any tinkering of Article 35-A.
On August 6, Supreme Court would hear petitions challenging validity of Article 35-A.
The threat to Article 35-A has united mainstream and separatist parties and they have vowed to oppose any tinkering of the State subject law.
The business fraternity, tourism players, lawyers, civil society members have extended support to JRL shutdown.
The Valley has been witnessing near daily protests in support of Article 35-A.
