Police thwart NC’s Lal Chowk rally against Pulwama killings

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A protest march of National Conference (NC) against the recent civilian killings in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district was foiled by Police on Thursday.
Scores of NC workers led by party general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar took out a protest march from party headquarters at Nawai-Subh to Lal Chowk.
However, contingents of police tried to stop the the protest rally near TRC junction, however, the protesting NC workers breached the barricades.
As they near reached Sher-e-Kashmir Park, police swung into action stopped them from march towards Lal Chowk.
Later, the protesters dispersed off normally.
On Saturday three militants and an Army man were killed in a gunfight at Sirnoo area of Pulwama district. Seven civilians were also killed and over 30 injured in forces action during clashes near the gunfight site, triggering massive outrage in the Valley.