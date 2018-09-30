Police starts probe, PDP MLA’s PSOs detained

Adil was connected with militants on other side: DGP
Adil was connected with militants on other side: DGP
Javid Ahmad/ M.T RasoolSrinagar/Bandipora, Sept 29:
Police Saturday began to investigate the circumstance under which a Special Police Officer (SPO) decamped with seven rifles of his colleagues and a pistol from the Srinagar residence of PDP MLA Wachi, Aijaz Ahmad Mir on Friday.
A senior police officer said Mir’s seven Personnel Security Officers (PSOs) and a guard were detained and they are being questioned about the incident.
“The PSOs of MLA and another guard of the residence have been detained and they are being questioned. We are trying to connect the dots,” he said.
The PDP MLA, who was not in Valley at the time of incident, has returned and was not yet questioned about the incident.
Sources said MLA’s residence was sealed by the cops.
On Friday, SPO Adil Bashir Sheikh of Zinapora Shopian, who was attached with Mir, decamped with seven AK47 rifles and a licensed pistol of Mir from the guard room his residence.
Director General Police, Dilbagh Singh said the SPO was in contact with militants on the other side.
“SPO was connected with militants on other side,” DGP said on sidelines of police Darbar in Bandipora.
He said they have initiated thorough probe into the incident and are working on many leads.
“We have registered a case and all angles are being probed,” he said.
The State police chief said police would take stern action against those whose ‘carelessness’ led to the incident.
“Those found lenient in their duties will be dealt strictly,” he said.
Asked whether the PDP MLA would also be quizzed by police, DGP said, “I cannot say anything regarding this as of now. However, if the need arises during investigation anyone can be questioned.”