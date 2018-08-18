Police solves theft cases, arrests accused

August 17:
Police on Friday said it received complaints regarding burglaries in Rawalpora, Afandibagh area. On receiving the complaints, a team led by In-charge Police Post Rangreth under the supervision of SDPO Sadder was constituted and investigation was set into motion.
During the course of investigation, the team zeroed on one suspect identified as Dilawar Ahmad Shah son of Mukhtar Ahmad resident of Pushroo, Nowgam, Anantnag.
On questioning, the accused admitted his involvement in burglary cases and on his disclosure electronic gadgets like laptops, mobile phones and other items were recovered.
With the arrest of the accused person, two case FIR numbers 142/2018 under section 454, 380 RPC & 143/2018 under section 454, 380 RPC registered in Police Station Sadder were solved.