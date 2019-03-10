Police solves theft case, stolen property recovered

March 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In a major breakthrough, Rajbagh Police station recovered huge stolen property and arrested 4 thieves involved in the theft case.

The official spokesperson said police arrested four persons for their involvement in theft cases. The arrested persons are Abdul Raheem Khan son of Rafsardar Khan resident of Narela Rohini New Delhi, Noor Alam Sheikh son of Muzair Ali Sheikh resident of Botmar Golpura Assam, Mohd Anees Sheikh son of Gulam Rasool Sheikh resident of Hari Singh High street Srinagar and Zareena Khatoon wife of Mohd Maqbool Khan resident of Barpatta Golpura Assam.

Pertinent to mention here that a few days back thefts/burglaries were reported in Rajbagh area of the city.

Subsequently, an FIR No 5/2019 under section 457, 380 RPC was lodged at Police Station Rajbagh. The arrests were made by SHO Rajbagh under the supervision of SDPO.



