Police solves theft case, recovers stolen property

Published at November 12, 2018 12:06 AM


Srinagar, Nov 11:

Srinagar police solved a theft case by arresting the accused person involved in the crime and recovered the stolen property from his possession.
On 9th of November 2018 Police Station Khanyar received a written complaint from a student Amir Majeed Mir son of Abdul Hameed resident of Kreeri Baramulla in which he stated that while offering prayers at Dastageer Sahib Khanyar some unknown person stole his Dell Laptop and accessories.
On the receipt of this information, a case FIR No 89/2018 under relevant sections of law was registered and investigation was set into motion.
During the course of investigation, accused person identified as Javid Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Hameed Dar resident of Panzan Chadoora was arrested by police and stolen property was recovered from his possession.

