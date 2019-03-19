Police solves theft case in Budgam, 3 arrested; stolen property recovered

March 19, 2019 |

Budgam police solved a theft case and recovered the stolen property in Magam area of the district.

A police spokesperson said during the intervening night of 19/20-01-2019, burglars broke open the lock of one shop at Magam Town and stole some items from the shop.

Consequently, a case FIR No. 06/2019 under relevant sections of law was lodged in Police Station Magam and investigation was set into motion.

After making tireless efforts, three accused persons who were identified as Ishfaq Ahmad son of Ali Mohammad, Jehangir Ahmad son of Abdul Rashid and Irfan Ahmad son of Abdul Rashid, all residents of Hard Souresh Khag were arrested who confessed to the crime. On their disclosure, stolen property was recovered. Further investigation is in progress.