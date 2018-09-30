Police solves hit-and-run case, nabs driver

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep:
Police on Saturday claimed to have nabbed the driver and vehicle of an accused person after an old man died in a hit and run accident few days before.
Police spokesman in a statement issued said that on 24-09-2018 during evening time, an old man was mowed down by an unknown vehicle, who died later in the hospital. The deceased was identified as Syed Muzafer Shah son of Syed Raza Shah resident of Sharibhat, Zadibal.
“While investigating at the site of occurrence, eye witnesses confirmed the vehicle as white coloured Tata mobile 207,” the spokesperson said, adding that during further investigation, Police Station Zadibal scanned the CCTV footage from nearby ATMs and shops to check the registration number of vehicle, however the footage couldn’t show much in detail. “After in-depth investigation, and help from various sources the police was successful in locating the driver,” police said.
The accused as per the spokesman has been identified as, Akhtar Rasool Rather son of Ghulam Rasool Rather resident of Margalari Madven Budgam and vehicle registered as JK05A 6921.Police said it has taken the accused into custody for further proceedings.