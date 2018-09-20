Police solves burglary case, stolen items worth lakhs recovered

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 19:
Srinagar police solved a burglary case by arresting two persons involved in the crime. Stolen items worth lacs of rupees were also recovered from their possession.
On September 13, police station Rainawari received a written complaint from Javid Ahmad Khan son of Mohammad Aslam Khan resident of Saidkadal Rainawari stating that some unknown person/persons have entered his home and have stolen gold items and cash worth 31 lacs, when they were out to attend marriage function.
On this information, a case FIR number 70/2018 under relevant sections of law was registered and investigation was started.
During the course of investigation, a special investigation team constituted by SP North headed by SHO Rainawari and under the supervision of SDPO Khanyar, visited the site of crime along with FSL team. The team collected chance prints and also collected/analysed CCTV footage of the said house and vicinity. Call details of few suspected persons who were working as employees in the said family were also analysed.
During further course of investigation, one suspected person namely Hashim, working as driver in the family, was called to Police Station for questioning. During questioning, he disclosed that he hatched a conspiracy with his friend Rayees Ahmad Ganie son of Abdul Ahad resident of New colony Palpora, to rob the said house from last few months and had shown him whole house including rooms on video calls.
He further disclosed that on 12th September, he along with the said family left for Lalbazar to attend function in the evening hours. After reaching Lalbazar, he called his friend Rayees to complete the task as planned earlier.
After confession by the duo, stolen property including gold items worth 26 lac rupees and cash 4.96 lacs were recovered from their possession.
It is pertinent to mention here that the Modus-operandi of the duo was to loot the said house and start their business.