Police solves burglary case in Sopore, recovers mobiles, cash

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Sopore Police solved burglary case and recovered stolen mobiles and cash.
A written complaint was lodged by Nayeem Ahmad Shah son of Mehraj ud din Shah of Dangiwacha in Police Station Dangiwacha which stated that during the intervening night of 12/13 of June 2018 some unknown person had stolen mobiles and cash from his shop by breaking the shatter of the shop.
On receipt of the complaint case FIR No 70/2018 under section 457/380 RPC was registered in Police Station Dangiwacha and investigation taken up.
SSP Sopore Javaid Iqbal formulated a special team under the supervision of SDPO Rafiabad Idrees Ahmad led by SHO Dangiwacha Parvaiz Ahmad.
During the course of investigation, suspected namely Javaid Ahmad Ahanger son of Ali Mohammad Ahanger of Jodinambal Braman Panzlla Rafiabad was detained and questioned.
During questioning, he confessed that he has committed the theft.
On the disclosure of arrested person, mobiles 41 of different companies, and cash 45200 were recovered from his house in Jodinambal Braman Panzlla Rafiabad.
Further investigation in the case is going on and more recoveries/arrests are expected.