Police solves burglary case in Bandipora

March 10, 2019 |

A complaint was lodged by one Mohammad Shah son of Syed Ahmad Shah resident of Sultanpora Nowgam in Police Station Sumbal that during the intervening night of January 28, 2019, and January 29,2019—some unknown persons barged inside his house and had stolen gold ornaments worth lacs, said police spokesman in a statement.

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 11/2019 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Sumbal and investigation taken up, said the spokesman.

A police spokesperson said that during the investigation, various suspects were rounded up for questioning. Consequently, one suspect namely Sarwar Ali son of Ali Muhammad resident of Hygam admitted that he along with other accomplices had committed this crime. On his disclosure, stolen gold ornaments were recovered. The other accused persons were also arrested.

