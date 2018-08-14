About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Police solves ATM theft case, arrests accused

Published at August 14, 2018


Srinagar, Aug 13:

Police solved an ATM theft case by arresting the accused namely Tufail Ahmad Sheikh son of Abdul Gani Sheikh resident of Gadapora, Shopian who on July 20 deceitfully misused the ATM card of Nighat Parveen daughter of Hakim Ahmad resident of Lalbazar, Srinagar and thereafter fraudulently made multiple cash transactions of Rs 4000 and Rs 10,000 respectively.
In a statement police said upon receipt of a compliant, Maisuma Police Station registered a case FIR 26 /2018 under relevant sections of law and investigation in the instant matter was initiated.
After obtaining the CCTV footage from the authorities, the accused was identified with the cooperation of general public. Police has thanked public for its cooperation in identifying the culprit.

