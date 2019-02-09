Police solve burglary, recover stolen items in Sopore

Noor ul HaqSopore February 08:
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday solved a burglary case and recovered stolen property worth lakhs from three persons in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Officials said that the vehicle used in the crime was also seized.
A police spokesperson from Sopore said that a written complaint was lodged by Mehraj Ahmad Malla son of Mohammad Akbar Malla from Botingoo Sopore stating that during the intervening night of 30/31 of January 2019 some unknown person had stolen Genset and Water motor from his computer institute Matta building Down Town Sopore.
On receipt of the complaint case, FIR No 17/2019 under section 457/380 RPC was registered in Police Station Sopore and investigation was taken up.
“During the course of investigation, three suspects Ovais Ahmad Qazi son of Nissar Ahmad Qazi, Bilal Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Mohammad Dar and Ubaid Ahmad Qazi son of Munaf Qazi all three residents of Chankhan Sopore were detained and questioned. During questioning, they confessed that they have committed the theft,” the police official said.
On the disclosure of arrested persons, a Genset and Water motor besides the vehicle bearing registration no. JK04 4363 were seized from them.
"Further investigation in the case is going on and more recoveries/arrests are to be expected," police said.