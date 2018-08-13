Police solve blind murder case; three persons arrested

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, August 12:
Police Sunday said they have solved a blind murder case by arresting the accused persons involved in the crime.
On 27th of June 2018, Police Station Chrar-i-Sharief received a complaint from Ghulam Mohammad Dar of Watkulu regarding disappearance of his son namely Samir Ahmad Dar from 24th of June 2018, police said, adding, accordingly a missing report was lodged in Police Station Char-i-Sharief and investigation was started.
“On 10th of July 2018, body of the said missing person was found in irrigation Dam at Yousmarg. On the basis of evidence, a case FIR number 43/2018 under section 302 RPC was registered and investigation was initiated. To crack the case, a SIT headed by SDPO Khansahib Mohammad Aftab Awan was constituted,” police said.
Police said during the course of investigation, three accused persons identified as Shahid Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Mohammad Dar, a resident of Nasarpora Shopian, Habibullah Dar son of Ghulam Qadir Dar and Shahid Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Mohammad Dar, both residents of Doonkulpathri were found involved in commission of the crime and were arrested.
Further investigations revealed that the motive for commission of crime was a grudge against deceased, on account of affair of deceased with the sister of one of the accused.
Police said following the due procedure of law, the investigation report would be submitted before the competent court of law for trial by Budgam Police.